No charges laid over alleged incident at Gore High School

Police have concluded an investigation into an alleged incident at Gore High School. (File photo)

Police have concluded their investigation into alleged inappropriate behaviour at Gore High School, and no charges have been laid.

A police spokesperson said: “All parties have been spoken to and no charges have been laid in relation to this matter.’’

The school’s board of trustees chairperson, Brendon Harrex, has not returned requests for comment.

Nancy Bell, who leads the Te Tai Runga (South) office of the Ministry of Education’s Te Mahau division, said questions about whether the staff member who was the subject of the allegation was still employed at the school sat with the board of trustees, as the employer.

“The school knows we are here to provide support if needed.’’

The ministry did not answer questions about what support it gave the school as a result of the allegation, or in relation to employment issues.

In October, Stuff reported that police and Netsafe, an online safety organisation, were working with the school after an incident was reported to police.

At that time, Harrex said the information Stuff had been provided about the alleged incident was “not complete nor accurate”.

“We are working with the police and Netsafe under the Harmful Digital Communications Act in order to resolve the publication of inaccurate information about our school and staff, and to prevent any further instances of it,” he said at the time.

“It is our school policy not to make public comment on any student matters to ensure we protect the privacy of our young people, and it is not in their interests for us to do so.”