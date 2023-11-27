Woman seeks legal advice after blast from Gore deputy mayor at council meeting

A Gore woman is seeking legal advice after Gore District deputy mayor Keith Hovell said she and her family were ‘’bombarding’’ him with emails which was ‘’putting the health and wellbeing of some councillors and staff at risk’’, during a speech at a council meeting.

Sally McIntyre, a former Gore District councillor, said she believes Hovell’s “inexcusable attack on me and the McIntyre family requires investigation’’.

“I believe Hovell’s tirade is in the realm of being defamatory,’’ she said.

McIntyre is no stranger to council meetings – she was a councillor until she resigned in 2007, is a regular author of letters to the editor calling the council to account, and has previously been the subject of scrutiny from council staff and councillors about her prolific emails requesting information.

On Tuesday, the council met to discuss a petition calling for the removal of interim chief executive Stephen Parry, which was circulated by the Gore District Citizen Action Group, of which McIntyre is a member.

Councillors voted not to receive the petition, or to hear a speech from McIntyre’s son, Hayden.

Hovell read a pre-prepared speech, in which he said ‘’the petition has been instigated by the McIntyre family members, and it is not the only correspondence I have received from them throughout this year. Sally McIntyre bombards me and other councillors on a regular basis with inappropriate emails”.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gore deputy mayor Keith Hovell at the council meeting on November 21, where he read a pre-written speech.

He then went on to read an email he had received from McIntyre, which questioned when the councillors would ‘’wake up to your pathetic actions’’ and called for him, Cr Glenys Dickson and Cr McPhail to resign.

“If I continue to receive such emails from Sally McIntyre I will be asking the IT manager at the council to put a ban on her emails coming into this council,” Hovell said.

“Tracy Hicks, mayor at the time, has reportedly told Mrs McIntyre the health and wellbeing of council staff must be afforded high priority than engaging in your personal crusade. It seems little has changed over the last 13 years except it's now the health and wellbeing of some councillors and staff that’s at risk.

“Time taken up by these petitions and these emails is stopping me from undertaking what I believe are the important tasks in this community.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The council met to discuss a petition which called for the removal of interim chief executive Stephen Parry.

Hovell listed several tasks he would rather be involved in than answering emails from McIntyre, mentioned that he instigated free book lending when the town’s new library opened, and listed reasons why he supported the appointment of Parry as the council’s interim chief executive.

McIntyre has sent Stuff copies of seven emails she has sent Hovell in five months. Some had been sent to all councillors.

“The poor man is prevented from doing the work he was elected to the council to do because he received seven emails over five months. He needs to produce the other emails the “McIntyre family” have been bombarding him with,’’ she said.

“Hovell’s attack on me and the McIntyre family was particularly vicious as Hayden was denied his democratic right to speak to the petition on behalf of so many disillusioned people of the Gore district,’’ she said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Sally McIntyre’s son Hayden was prevented from speaking at the council meeting. (File photo)

She said she was within her rights to voice her opinion and request information.

“What I have found is that it is always a mission to get the information I am looking for that I believe the ratepayers have a right to know. They make it so difficult. I have given up on the Ombudsman’s office because it just takes so long’’.

“I believe in accountability and I don’t believe ratepayers have had accountability for a long time.’’

In response, Hovell said “sadly, in today’s environment, cyber-bullying, which includes emails, is becoming more prevalent. When someone feels victimised or receives emails impacting their health and safety, they should speak out, which I have done’’.

“I can not comment further, given the threat of legal action’’.

The council’s Code of Conduct says “Members will treat all other members, staff and members of the public, with respect. Respect means politeness and courtesy in behaviour, speech and writing. Debate and differences are all part of a healthy democracy. As a member of a local authority you can challenge, criticise and disagree with views, ideas, opinions and policies in a robust but civil manner. You must not, however, subject individuals, groups of people or organisations to personal attack’’.

In 2009, the council estimated it had cost $24,000 over a 12-month period dealing with requests from the Gore Rural Ratepayer Group, of which McIntyre was a central figure.

Then-mayor Tracy Hicks told McIntyre: “the health and wellbeing of council staff must be accorded higher priority than engaging in your personal crusade”.