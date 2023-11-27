Blind cyclist Hannah Pascoe pedals length of New Zealand for charity

Grit, determination and hunger are three words used to describe Invercargill para-cyclist Hannah Pascoe and her recent achievement.

Pascoe, 39, has just become the first blind woman to cycle the length of New Zealand, thanks in large part to her tandem bike partner, Kara Roderick-Wandless, who pedalled with her for the entire journey.

Pascoe, who was born with congenital glaucoma and lost her vision at age 25, has given high-performance sport a real crack since 2017, and she has loved every minute, even if it has thrown plenty of curveballs.

Having been unsuccessful in her aim of making the New Zealand team for next year’s Summer Paralympics, Pascoe wanted to bow out of professional sport with a bang and decided cycling the length of the country would be a fitting option.

“I am thrilled, honoured, stoked that we managed to complete it. It was a huge thrill, and I am just super proud of everyone that’s been involved and helped us along the way.”

Pascoe and a team of five others cycled the length of New Zealand, beginning at the Cape Reinga Lighthouse on November 8 and finishing at Stirling Point in Bluff on Sunday.

A large crowd greeted her at Stadium Southland in Invercargill, before many of them jumped on bikes and joined in for the final 35 kilometres to Bluff.

“Hearing my brother and niece perform a haka for me was the best welcome home you could have. It was just so heartwarming and incredibly special to be greeted with something like that,” Pascoe said.

Supplied Supporters at Bluff meet blind tandem cyclist Hannah Pascoe.

”I just cannot believe how many came out to show us support from the stadium and then when we arrived at Bluff. It was fantastic. I had tears coming down my eyes as we reached the end.

“It was overwhelming and so humbling. It blew me away just how many turned up.”

Pascoe raised more than $25,000 and said she hoped a major business would jump on board to match that offer, with all the proceeds going to fellow blind athletes.

“That would just cap things off perfectly for me if a company came forward to do that.”

Of the 19 days on the bike, the team was greeted with 17 days of sunshine. Pascoe said everyone enjoyed the challenge, even though there were challenging hills to navigate.

”We’re a bit tired and sore now. I don’t know what to do with myself. I am just trying to keep busy, so I don’t think about it too much.

“I am thrilled, stoked and proud of everyone, especially our support crew who looked after us and made sure everything was OK.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Hannah Pascoe, left, has become the first blind woman to cycle the length of the country. Here she is pictured with her tandem bike pilot, Kara Roderick-Wandless.

With stormy weather approaching as they reached Dunedin, Roderick-Wandless and Pascoe put in extra effort.

“Cargill Hill was the most challenging, and we managed to get up and down the hill before the rain – but it never arrived.”

Biking through central Auckland and taking in some of the various beaches provided highlights.

They even managed a dip in the communal pool at Mayfield during their trip from Darfield to Geraldine.

”It was about 27C and the swim was exactly what we needed,” Pascoe said. “It was just so much fun.”