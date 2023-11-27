Justin Tipa elected chairperson of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu

Justin Tipa (Kāi Tahu, Kāti Mamoe) has been elected the new kaiwhakahaere (chairperson) of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu.

Tipa is replacing Lisa Tumahai, who has stepped down from the role after seven years.

The election is held every three years, with representatives of all 18 Ngāi Tahu Papatipu Rūnaka (marae communities) voting to choose the kaiwhakahaere on behalf of their registered members.

Voting was held during a tribal hui at Arahura Marae near Hokitika, where representatives also voted for a kaiwhakahaere tuarua (deputy chair), but the results were a draw and another vote for the tuarua position will be held at the next formal meeting in early 2024.

Tipa came into the role after representing Te Rūnanga o Moeraki on the tribal council for the past two years.

“I am humbled by the support I have received throughout the motu, and understand the weight of expectation that comes with these roles,” Tipa said.

He said he did not underestimate the mahi needed to move the iwi forward. He was committed to listening to whānau and ensuring decisionmaking was tikaka-based at Te Rūnanga.

Growing up in Te Kohurau in the Waitaki Valley, Tipa, his partner and their four children now lived on the pā at Moeraki.

He had a background in language and culture revitalisation, and was a “passionate practitioner” of traditional karakia.

Tipa also brought experience in navigating complex issues with multiple stakeholders, with a background in manufacturing and education, and as the chief Māori adviser for Fonterra.

“I am proud to lead an iwi which has invested $930 million into tribal development since our Crown Settlement 25 years ago. It is our duty to serve our whānau now and into the future.”

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu was responsible for protecting and advancing the collective interests of more than 80,000 iwi members in the South Island, and the governance of a diverse portfolio of assets and interests.