Kieran Read joins Pack the Park line-up

Former All Black captain Kieran Read will be among the star players heading to Southland for Pack the Park 2024.

All Blacks legend Kieran Read will be putting on his boots for the Southland Charity Hospital in January for Pack the Park 2024.

The former national captain and Rugby Hall of Fame inductee is the first big player announcement for the charity game at Southland’s Rugby Park Stadium on January 27.

Hospital founder Melissa Vining said Tuesday: “I’m excited that the cat’s finally out of the bag about him.

“He’s one of many exciting player announcements.”

Captains for both teams would be announced on Friday, and Read, who was shoulder tapped by Southland rugby legend Corey Flynn to be a part of the event, was naturally a strong contender.

The first Pack the Park took place in October 2020 as a fundraiser for the hospital, and the 2024 event is a thanks to the community for helping to make it a reality.

Tickets for the event are free, but must be booked through Ticketek.

As of Tuesday morning, 4561 tickets had been booked, with the grandstand and family area booked out, but there were still tickets available for the terraces, Vining said.