Intoxicated man speaks to police in Gore pub, then drives away

A judge has asked whether a man has ‘’mental issues’’ after he drunkenly drove away from a hotel in front of Gore police.

Jacob William Pannett-Miller’s level of intoxication also led a cynical Judge Kevin Phillips to award him a ‘’gold medal’’ sentence in Gore District Court on Wednesday, as he had recorded the highest level of the seven drink-drivers who appeared in court that morning.

Pannett-Miller, 24, an engineer of Gore, was at the Howl at the Moon, a bar and restaurant in Gore on October 21, a police summary of facts said.

Police were carrying out a routine check at the premises and noticed Pannett-Miller was intoxicated, slurring his words, smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet.

As they were leaving the premises, they noticed Pannett-Miller driving away in an Isuzu ute, and they stopped him about 800m away in Latham Lane.

He gave a breath test result of 1013 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250mcg.

He told the officers he was going to a birthday party.

In court, Pannett-Miller’s lawyer John Fraser said it was a ‘’fall from grace’’ and ‘’absolute stupidity’’.

Judge Phillips said it was ‘’unbelievable’’ that Pannett-Miller had moments earlier spoken to police, who noted he was clearly intoxicated.

“Then before they left the pub, you got in your car and drove away. I’d be asking if there are mental issues here,’’ Judge Phillips said.

“This was a total rejection of the law as it stands.”

Pannett-Miller was fined $1100 and disqualified from driving for eight months.