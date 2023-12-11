Southernmost beach volleyball facility wants to get beach tennis over the net

Volley South’s Donna Milne with the new beach tennis equipment that is available at the Otepuni Community Hub.

Beach tennis in the Invercargill central business district? It might sound unusual, but an attempt to get it over the net is coming to fruition.

The sport, which combines elements of tennis and volleyball and is played on a beach or sand court, is relatively new in New Zealand.

Volley South executive officer Donna Milne said beach tennis would be a welcome addition to what was already on offer at the Otepuni Community Hub in central Invercargill.

The facility on Forth St is officially the southernmost beach volleyball centre in the world.

Introducing a new sport, both casual and competitive, to the hub was a “fantastic way to celebrate three years of being open”, she said.

“I wanted something else for people to play here, so the community could use the facilities all year round.

“I stumbled across beach tennis on YouTube and thought it would be perfect.”

Her hope was to bring world-class beach volleyball and beach tennis to Invercargill.

“We have a lot of people from different countries coming down here to play volleyball, and we thought tennis would be another great way to continue our multicultural reach,” she said.

“We want the whole community to utilise it. Now that we've recently installed $30,000 worth of fencing, it’s much more private and allows us to have a pay-as-you-go type system.

“It means it doesn’t need to be manned all the time and people can come along and pay whenever.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Milne is hoping beach tennis takes off in Invercargill.

The community hub opened during the Covid-19 pandemic. Milne said it had been going well, but the introduction of a new sport might attract more people.

“We're only one of two places in New Zealand to offer beach tennis alongside Auckland. Also, with long nights now and plenty of sun, what a perfect time to introduce it to the community.”

She said the key was to keep being creative when it came to sport and recreation in places like Invercargill.

“The pay-to-play outdoor access system is a testament to the hub’s dedication to creating a dynamic, inclusive space for everyone in the community, with further planning happening in the background to introduce foot volley on the horizon.”

Indoors, the facility’s clubrooms are used predominantly by Southland Darts, which is a lease partner alongside Volley South.

Milne said she was thrilled to be working with Tennis New Zealand and the International Tennis Federation because both organisations were pumped to bring beach tennis to New Zealand.

She said the Otepuni hub had received six sets of top-notch equipment and urged anyone interested to get involved.

“The Otepuni Beach Tennis Club is rolling out the sandy carpet for you. Join this vibrant sporting community, where age and background take a backseat to the love of the game.”

Tennis NZ said beach tennis was enjoyed by players around the country, and the sporting body was excited by the Invercargill initiative.

Sand courts at the Otepuni hub can be booked online via the Volley South website.