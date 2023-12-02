Waikaia dog trial duo impress in trans-Tasman test

Waikaia dog trialist Brian Dickison and heading dog Jake are part of the New Zealand team that won the trans-Tasman test in October.

Representing New Zealand in the sport of dog trialling was a proud moment for Brian Dickison.

He and heading dog Jake are part of the winning team that beat the Aussies in the 2023 Trans-Tasman Test Series at the Ashburton A&P Show in late October.

“It was the most wonderful experience of my life. But it wasn’t easy – we had some tough foot-stomping Romney sheep to deal with,’’ Dickison said.

Recently, he received a special delivery in the post – the Wayleggo Cup, which was making its way around the winning New Zealand team.

The cup didn’t mean much to Jake, who would rather be herding sheep, but for Dickison, who had been competing on the dog trial circuit for more than 30 years, it was pretty special.

‘’The All Blacks had just lost the Rugby World Cup, so it was great for our team to win this.’’

The veteran dog triallist’s team-mates included Leo Jecintho and Tess, Neil Evans and Tess and Ian Stevenson and Zac.

The team was managed by Pat Coogan who was also one of the judges.

The test wasn’t without its challenges, with difficult sheep and a combination of New Zealand and Australian dog trialling rules testing the competitors.

Dicksion said Jake performed ‘’beautifully’’ under the circumstances, and in the end, the New Zealand team won the event convincingly.

‘’I was pretty happy with Jake’s performance. He’s more of a long head dog – he’s used to big hills, not the confines of a show ring.’’

Each competitor had 15 minutes to complete the course, which included a maltese cross, and Dickison said the time went by quickly.

CHRSITEL YARDLEY/STUFF Terry was judged top dog for his role as assistant quarry manager at Atiamuri Sand and Pumice in the annual New Zealand Top Office Dog competition.

The competition included two heats held on October 27 and 28.

He was thrilled to have his family there for support, which included his three adult children and their families, his partner and siblings.

“They were quite vocal in their support – it was an amazing atmosphere.’’

Dickison, who moved from the home farm at Waikaka to Waikaia a year ago, said singing New Zealand’s national anthem was a surreal feeling.

“It was very emotional and made the hairs on the back of my neck stand up.’’

He said he felt very proud to represent his country in dog trialling, but was nervous going into the event.

“I didn’t want to let the team down, the pressure was on.’’

Dickison was selected for the New Zealand team after he and Jake, 4, placed third in the New Zealand Short Head and Yard at Warepa in May.

Diane Bishop Waikaka dog trialist Brian Dickison with his heading dogs Mack, Cole and Jake, in May.

Jake was the son of Dickison’s top trialling dog Cole and Des McGregor’s bitch Chance.

Dickison said he saw great potential in Jake as a young pup and picked him from the litter straight away.

“Jake started working at a young age and he was very natural. He’s got beautiful movement around sheep and he and I have a great bond.’’

Jake shared similar bluish markings to Cole, which had been a hallmark of Dickison’s heading dogs.

Ironically, he and Cole were selected to represent New Zealand in the trans-Tasman test in Tasmania two years ago, but it was cancelled because of Covid-19.

Dickison said Cole was getting on in dog years now. ‘’He’s showing his age – a bit like me.’’

Now semi-retired, Dickison kept himself and his team of dogs busy helping his son Tom on the farm at Waikaka.

The test series was sponsored by Elanco and Purina Pro Plan.

‘”It was great having their support.’’