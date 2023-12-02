Parry agreed to consulting role before announcing Gore District Council resignation

Gore District Council interim chief executive Stephen Parry had already agreed to stay on at the council as a consultant before he was appointed interim chief executive.

Stephen Parry may have resigned as the Gore District Council’s chief executive, but he agreed to continue working there for one day a week as a consultant on some ‘’key initiatives’’ needing to be advanced.

The council has released five emails in relation to Parry’s resignation under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act.

After Parry’s resignation was announced, Stuff requested all correspondence including emails, texts and WhatsApp messages that mentioned Parry’s resignation, as well as any that mentioned a severance payment.

The request was declined by the council citing privacy issues. Stuff laid a complaint with the Office of the Ombudsman, and on Friday the council released the emails, along with a letter, saying it ‘’continues to be open and transparent with the public, however it must also have regard for privacy and confidentiality. The council will not discuss any matters connected to the employment of its staff, including Mr Parry’’.

None of the emails mentioned a payout to Parry.

The press release sent to media announcing Parry’s resignation made no mention of the fact that he had agreed to act as a consultant.

Mayor Ben Bell said in the press release the council was hopeful Parry would help with the transition to a new chief executive.

In an email sent to council staff on September 6 announcing his resignation, entitled The Impending Conclusion of Long Professional Chapter, Parry said his first plan was to take a long break to reflect, renew and set up priorities and challenges for 2024.

“I intend to work in a contracting/consulting role but will also leave plenty of time for private interests and family, both of which have not been given the attention they deserve.

“I have agreed with the council that I will spend about a day a week assisting the council in a consulting capacity to transition to a new chief executive. The council is also keen to retain my services in some key initiatives which need to be advanced. Those will more likely occur early next year’’.

He wrote that he would ‘’eventually ride off into [a] new professional horizon, once a new chief executive is in place’’, but expressed how proud he was “of serving as your chief executive and the culture that has been forged”.

“I leave with no regrets and a fair degree of excitement about what lies ahead.”

Parry tendered his resignation in September and was due to finish working at the council on October 31, but the council voted nine to three to offer him the interim role while it looked for a new chief executive.

Last week the council met to consider a petition calling for Parry’s removal as interim chief executive, but it rejected it.

Parry has been in the headlines this year amid claims of bullying former council staff members, which he has said he found hurtful. He has also been embroiled in controversy around the breakdown of his working relationship with mayor Ben Bell.