Southland road alliance wins award for Milford Sound road management

The Kiwi alliance in charge of maintaining the road into Milford Sound Piopiotahi has been recognised on the world stage.

Almost 30 people from Waka Kotahi and Downer make up the Milford Road Alliance, which won the International Road Federation’s 2023 Global Road Achievement Award for Programme Management.

In a press release on Wednesday, Waka Kotahi said the alliance was formed in 2016 to make the only way into the UNESCO heritage site safe and well-preserved.

“The Milford Road Alliance plays a key role in ensuring safe access on SH94 for commercial fishing and visitors to Fiordland,” it said.

Waka Kotahi said close to 1 million tourists flock to the area every year travelling on the scenic Milford Rd/SH94.

“In addition to avalanche and rockfall prevention, the Alliance manages numerous complexities including the historic, one-lane Homer Tunnel which provides the only vehicle access in and out,” it said.

Milford Road Alliance manager Kevin Thompson, who was present at the award ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona earlier in November, said the recognition was for “the hard work, passion, and specialist skills of our exemplary team”.