Shark tag from Australian great white tracked to remote Southland beach

A tag from a great white shark being monitored in Australia is believed to have washed up in Southland​​. (File photo)

A search is under way in Southland for the tag from a great white shark being monitored in Australia, and it is hoped more locals will join the hunt.

The tag was believed to have washed up on a remote, rocky beach on the far western edge of the Catlins that is only accessible at low tide.

Shark Experience, a shark diving operator in Bluff, was notified by a research team in New South Wales that a tag attached to a great white it was monitoring had been tracked to the beach near Fortrose on Tuesday morning.

The Australian team was using an app as a live monitoring tool and had been sharing it with Shark Experience.

The app showed that the tag had “hit land” on Monday night, Shark Experience shore crew member Nikki Ladd said.

“We have these lovely little great whites that go back and forth between us and Australia, and one of them had dispatched his tag,” she said.

The tags, which were designed to eventually drop off the sharks, were monitored via GPS and collected a range of data about shark behaviour and the destinations they travelled to.

“Every little bit that helps us get that information to support protection, monitoring, and behaviours of great whites is essential for what we do,” Ladd said.

“Even though it's an Aussie shark, we want his data. We want [to get] it back to NSW fisheries.”

Locals in the Fortrose area were already pitching in to help, she said.

However, the tag was yet to be found as of Wednesday afternoon.

The tag was believed to have dislodged from the shark near the Yankee River​ on Rakiura/Stewart Island and drifted across to a Fortrose beach near the mouth of the Mataura River.

Shark Experience Bluff/Supplied The tag, similar to the one pictured, could be easily mistaken for a black mussel shell.

“It may well be stuck in a crevice of a rock … so we’ll just keep plodding along and hoping that with the locals helping us, we will be able to locate it,” Ladd said.

“Unfortunately, it looks very similar to black mussel shell, [of] which there’s a lot on that beach.”

Many of the great whites spotted in Southland at this time of year were male sharks that had travelled from NSW or elsewhere along the eastern coast of Australia to congregate ahead of breeding season, Ladd said.

“They’re all boys at the moment. They’re quite joyful, very happy-looking sharks, and they’re all starting their process of … building their hierarchy and their sociability towards waiting for the arrival of the ladies in April,” she said.