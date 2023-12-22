Avocado injuries cost taxpayers $3.3m in five years

Olivia Dean with an avocado tool she was given as a Secret Santa gift.

Accident Compensation Corporation has paid out more than $3.3 million in injuries related to avocados in the past five years, and harm linked to the fruit is on the rise.

A slip of a knife recently lead to surgery for Southland woman Olivia Dean, who severed a nerve in her hand while trying to destone an avocado.

Dean said after seeing the blood pour from her wound she went into shock, and then was taken to the emergency department by her partner, Southland Sharks basketballer Conner Coll, where she underwent surgery on her hand.

Staff at Southland Hospital reassured Dean the injury was more common than she would have thought, she said.

Dean did know she had tried something different that day. Instead of trying to get the avocado stone out by scooping it, this time she attempted to stab it.

SUPPLIED Southland woman Olivia Dean while recovering in hospital after surgery on a severed nerve from stabbing herself while attempting to destone an avocado.

The knife slid around the avocado stone and then went straight through the palm of her hand.

She said she went into shock because she knew straight away how deep the knife had pierced her.

The cut led to 15 stitches, two weeks’ off work and up to 18 months to get the feeling back, if ever.

For a work gag Secret Santa gift, Dean was given two avocados and tool. “I actually think I’ve gone off avocado’s since. I’ve only eaten half of one.”

Dean joins the ranks of Hollywood actress Meryl Streep, Kiwi songstress Brooke Fraser, Wellington celebrity chef Martin Bosley, New Zealand basketball player Corey Webster, who have all suffered injuries from cutting or trying to destone an avocado.

She also joins the thousands of Kiwis who have made claims with ACC.

NZ BREAKERS Breakers guard Corey Webster discusses the avocado incident that left him sidelined.

Since 2018, there have been 3201 claims made where the word avocado was in the incident description and $3,307,625 has been paid for treatment.

Last year, there were 518 new claims for avocado injuries and up until November 8 this year there had been 362.

However, December and January are the popular time for making claims.

Guacamole was reportedly New Zealand’s most googled recipe for 2021, and as summer sets in, so does avocado season.

ACC show active claims costs for avocado injuries reached just over $720,125 in 2021, up from $438,050 in 2018.

A record 672 Kiwis lodged an avocado-related claim in 2022, up from just 525 in 2019 and fewer than 500 in 2018.

Kiwis’ wrists, hands, fingers, and thumbs suffered the most, accounting for two-thirds of these claims. The top cause of injury was ‘laceration, puncture or sting’.

Taking your knife in your hands

So how do you safely cut an avocado? Julie Clark, founder of Wellington-based Floriditas Café and Restaurant, uses this method:

Stand the avocado on its end with the fatter end on the surface. Take out the small stem if it’s still in there

Hold the avocado between your thumb and forefinger and run a knife down on one side, then turn it round and run the knife down the other side. A small paring knife works best.

When you feel the stone, gently move the knife around it. That will give you an even cut all the way around.

Alternatively, lie the avocado flat on its side. Place one hand on top of the avocado to hold it steady. Cut around the avocado, moving it as you go.

Unripe avocados