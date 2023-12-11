Seven Southland projects awarded $1.15 million in funding

Jill McKee/Stuff The area surrounding Waituna Lagoon would see the planting of 20 hectares of native plants.

Native forestry planting and the renovation of an indoor stadium were among the seven projects that secured a slice of a new tranche of funding in Southland.

Local iwi Ngāi Tahu and New Zealand's Aluminium Smelter awarded $1.15 million in funding to a broad variety of projects.

In a joint press release, they said the money would come from a community fund and the largest chunk would be awarded to a project focused on the ecosystem restoration of the land near the Waituna Lagoon, east of Tiwai Point – where the smelter was based.

The conservation charity Te Tapu o Tāne was the applicant for the project that would “support the planting of 20 hectares of native plants around 50 hectares of new ponding at Waituna”.

The Pikiraurahi – Te Pa o Mahika Kai (Waituna), which was awarded $450,000, would see indigenous trees planted and traditional farming properties retired, the press release said.

“Through the retirement from traditional farming, the Pikiraurahi property is now able to support a new hydrological regime for the lagoon that is based on ecological health and cultural wellbeing for the lagoon,” it said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff New Zealand Aluminium Smelter chief executive Chris Blenkiron says mātauranga Māori played a major role in the formation of a community fund backed by the company.

Te Tapu o Tāne chief executive Jana Davis said the project would allow local whānau the opportunity for safe food gathering in the area.

“We want to see the Pikiraurahi with a healthy ecosystem so there are habitats for native game bird, wading birds and fish species, and wetlands which in turn provide excellent tuna habitat and provide abundant mahinga kai gathering opportunities for local whānau,” he said.

Aluminium Smelter chief executive Chris Blenkiron said he hoped the funding would continue to build on the contribution the company made to Southland beyond 2024 – when the community fund would run out and the company’s contract with Meridian Energy would reportedly end.

“I’ve been utterly inspired by all the applications we received, and I want to acknowledge Ngāi Tahu and Murihiku Rūnaka, whose mātauranga Māori and local knowledge were key to the Fund’s formation and the initial projects we will be funding,” he said.

Other projects included the redevelopment of the YMCA indoor stadium in Tay St, which was awarded $50,000 from the fund, as well as the renovation of Grace St chapel, with Invercargill Community Connections Charitable Trust aiming at turning it into a community hub.

The project secured $450,000 in funding, but it was conditional on reaching 75% of the $4.48m needed for the restoration, the press release said.

Another community-based project was the installation of heating units and insulation in Southland homes.

Southland Warm Homes project received $50,000 in funding and would cover 95% of the cost for the installation of new means of optimising energy efficiency across the region.