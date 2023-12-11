Sensitive research data stolen from medical student's car in Invercargill

Stephen Potter is a fourth-year student at the University of Otago, Christchurch. His car was broken into while parked in Invercargill, and sensitive research data including interviews with vulnerable people is missing.

Taking two bottles of alcohol and stuffing them into a backpack, the thieves who broke into Stephen Potter’s car unwittingly stole away with sensitive research data.

When Potter’s dad messaged him on Monday morning to check if his car had been broken into overnight, he wasn’t expecting weeks of research to have gone missing.

The car was parked on the side of George St in the Invercargill suburb of Windsor.

It was not the only one to have been targeted on Sunday night: Potter’s dad’s car was also broken into.

Potter said it didn’t seem like the culprits were “serious thieves”. They even left his laptop and iPad, which was in his backpack, before they ran off with the bag and booze.

“I don’t care that they nicked two bottles of booze. I care that they nicked my research.”

The 21-year-old was spending his summer researching how to make healthcare more accessible and available to people with drug addictions.

He is a fourth-year medical student at the University of Otago, Christchurch, and has been working alongside Dr Rose Crossin.

His research included interviews with vulnerable people, and parts of his interviews with people in Dunedin and Christchurch were in his backpack when it was stolen.

Some of these interviews were confronting, even “shocking”, but that was something researchers in this area had to hear, he said.

Robyn Edie Potter is offering a $300 reward for the return of his research, no questions asked.

Crossin said the project idea was something Potter had approached her about.

“My research is about harm reduction for people who use drugs. He was really keen to do something to support people by doing this research.”

Crossin and Potter had just completed the final pieces of their data collection on Friday.

They were offering a $300 reward for the return of the data, including printed survey results and a recording device, with no questions asked.

“We just want our research back,” Potter said.

The backpack was a dark green Kmart bag, and the pair were expecting the thieves would dump it when they realised it had no value.

If someone spotted the bag in a park or tossed in their wheelie bin, Crossin said the pair would really like it returned.

As of Monday afternoon, they had a small lead to go off: some of Potter’s consent forms were found in a green-waste bin in the suburb of Windsor.

He asked people living in the Windsor area to check their bins before they put them out, in case more of the research had been dumped.

Police were investigating the incident, and a spokesperson asked anyone with information to phone police via 105 and quote file number 231211/6103.

The spokesperson said vehicle owners should be extra vigilant in ensuring their vehicle was locked and, if possible, securely parked overnight, with consideration given to installing an immobiliser or an additional locking device.