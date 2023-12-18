Groundswell NZ 'frustrated' after the new Government announces work is to start on freshwater rule changes

Cabinet has agreed to replace the controversial National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management, which drew protests from farmers across the country – but the move has left advocacy group Groundswell NZ frustrated.

Minister of Agriculture Todd McClay, Environment Minister Penny Simmonds and associate Agriculture Minister Andrew Hoggard announced on Thursday that work on the freshwater rules replacement would start immediately and would take 18 to 24 months.

To avoid unnecessary costs and compliance duplication for councils, Cabinet has decided to remove the requirement for councils to implement freshwater plans by the end of 2024.

“Instead, effort will be directed towards the development of an enduring and workable National Policy Statement for Freshwater, in collaboration with local communities,’’ McClay said.

The Government would develop an approach that was fit for purpose and enduring, and would include a robust and full consultation process with all stakeholders including iwi and the public, he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Agriculture Minister Todd McClay said the government would develop ‘an enduring and workable National Policy Statement for Freshwater.’ (File photo)

Simmonds said the existing National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management had become extremely complex and expensive to implement and would not deliver the outcomes for freshwater that New Zealanders expect.

But the move has disappointed Groundswell NZ’s leaders, which was formed to protest against the previous governments’ unworkable regulations.

“They haven’t told councils to stop and wait on their water and land plans until something new is in place, and there are some councils that are really well progressed on those plans, which have big implications for farmers,’’ Groundswell NZ leader Bryce McKenzie said.

The National Policy Framework, introduced by former Environment Minister David Parker, required regional councils to set new regional regulations to improve water quality in line with four new national water quality “bottom lines” and ‘Te Mana O Te Wai’.

“Councils can still continue to go down that path – the new government hasn’t told them not to. So, you may get rules implemented in the next two years, and then have them changed again,’’ McKenzie said.

Supplied Federated Farmers freshwater spokesperson Colin Hurst said the government’s announcement would do very little to relieve the huge pressure farmers are feeling right now. (File photo)

Federated Farmers freshwater spokesperson Colin Hurst said the commitment given by the government to eventually replace the rules with something more workable was positive in the longer term.

“But in reality those changes will do very little to relieve the huge pressure farmers are feeling right now, which is being driven by unachievable freshwater bottom lines for nitrogen, phosphorus, e. coli, and sediment,” Hurst said.

“A recent report by the National Science Challenge shows that the bottom lines that have been set for water quality couldn’t even be met in many National Parks, where there is no farming or industry.”

Federated Farmers also remained concerned about the introduction of strict new water quality standards by regional councils. Left unchanged, these plans will drastically change the face of farming as we know it in this country.

“Simply pushing out the dates for implementation probably won’t be enough to have councils stop work on this, because the National Policy Statement requires councils to give effect to the requirements of the regulations ‘as soon as practicable’,” Hurst said.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff The Waiau Rivercare group members advocate for their river to not be excluded from the draft national policy for freshwater management. [File video].

“National, ACT, and New Zealand First all campaigned on making significant changes to these rules, but today’s announcement falls short of meeting the expectations of our rural communities.

“Federated Farmers will continue to work constructively with the Government next year to ensure freshwater rules achieve environmental improvements in a way that is practical and fair for farmers and rural communities.’’