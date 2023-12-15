Southland golfing pair ready to resume Australian rivalry in Taupō

Southland golfers Robyn Pullar, left, and Robyn Boniface have been selected for the New Zealand Seniors women’s golf team to face Australia in February.

Southland golfing stars Robyn Pullar and Robyn Boniface are hoping to make it fourth time lucky when they face Australia in February.

The two have been selected for the New Zealand Seniors women’s side, for amateur golfers aged 50-plus, and will face their trans-Tasman rivals at Taupō’s Centennial Course.

In the pair’s three previous appearances, Australia have come up trumps, so they’re hoping they can reverse the ledger when February rolls round.

Boniface, a member of the Queens Park Golf Club in Invercargill, plays off scratch, while Pullar, of the Invercargill Golf Club, is a shot behind playing off a one.

“It’s always an honour to play for your country and especially against the Australians. They are a strong combination, and we will have to be at the top of our game to beat them,” Boniface said.

Taupō will offer more run and less wind, so the conditions should be easier than those down south so far.

“We have been battling a bit in the wind, so if it’s windy up there we should be pretty good at playing in it,” Pullar said.

The duo, who have numerous Southland and club titles between them, always enjoy a good battle out on the course.

Pullar was excited about the opportunity and said any chance to play high-level golf was a bonus.

“We’ve both played the Taupō course before and have a few rounds behind us there, so that should help … You know you’ll have to be at your best every game to compete.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Pullar and Boniface are making their fourth appearance for the New Zealand Seniors women’s golf team.

January will be a busy month for the pair, with plenty of practice rounds fitted in ahead of the February challenge.

“There will be plenty of practice fitted in throughout January as we prepare for the battle and sharpen things up,” Boniface said.

“We are going to play in the New Zealand Senior Golf Championships in Rotorua as well the week before we face Australia.”

Australia will be a stern challenge as they are bringing with them the two top-ranked seniors in the world.

“We’ve got two new players who have just reached the age, so they will add a bit of youth into our team and will help challenge the Aussies.”

The women and the men will play alongside each other like they did last year. The format at Taupō is a Ryder Cup-like one in which they play foursome, fourball and singles across three days.

“You just read out the combinations the night before, so you have no idea who you are playing. It provides a really good atmosphere for the whole event,” Boniface said.

“We will have to play at the top of our game to perform up there. If we can get a couple of wins at the start, it will certainly boost our confidence.”

They will be representing not only Southland, but also the South Island as the rest of their team is from the North Island.

“It’s a great sport. I love getting out there, having fun and enjoying people’s company,” Pullar said.