How to stay safe during your summer swim

When you’re standing in knee-deep water, can you see your toes?

Has there been any recent rain?

Environment Southland says these are two things for swimmers to consider this summer, as both suggest that infection risk from illness-causing microbes has increased because of recent rain.

The regional council started its summer water monitoring programme before Christmas, which will keep tabs on 22 of Murihiku Southland’s popular beaches, lakes and rivers to safeguard swimmers.

Environment Southland team leader aquatic ecosystems Ash Rabel said that meant locals and holidaymakers could make informed decisions on where the best place was to head for a swim this summer, helping to keep their friends, whānau and four-legged companions safe.

“Our summer water quality monitoring checks for harmful microbes at 22 of Southland’s most popular swimming spots.

“The results help swimmers make informed decisions before they pack their togs and towels and head off to dip their toes in the water.”

Toxic algae - or cyanobacteria - forms brown or black clumps that are found in rivers and the river's edge, and can kill livestock and dogs. If your dog eats toxic algae, it can die very quickly. Contact with toxic algae can cause vomiting, diarrhoea and skin irritations in humans. (File photo)

Anyone heading out for a swim is encouraged to check for the latest water quality updates, as well as considering each site’s long-term results, before getting in the water.

Water quality results are published on the ‘Can I Swim Here’ section of Land, Air, Water Aotearoa’s www.lawa.org.nz website.

“We encourage anyone thinking about heading out for a swim to take the time to check out their swimming spot’s water quality results first,” Rabel said.

The latest round of testing on January 4 showed 21 of the programme’s monitored sites were considered safe for swimming.

The Mataura River 200m downstream from the Mataura Bridge is unsafe for swimming.

Southlanders are also reminded to take a moment to check for potentially toxic algae at their swimming spot of choice.

Toxic algae can be seen all year around, so have a quick look at www.lawa.org.nz and www.es.govt.nz/toxic-algae for any warnings in the region and some handy information on what to watch out for.

There are currently two warnings in place – at Waihopai River at Kennington, and Waiau River near Excelsior Creek.