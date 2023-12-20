Kiwi woman sets new nine-hour world record for lamb shearing

Sacha Bond (Ngāi Tūhoe) broke the nine-hour world record for shearing the most strong wool lambs.

More than 700kg of shorn wool and 720 shaved lambs – that’s all that was left after Sacha Bond (Ngāi Tūhoe) broke the world women’s nine-hour strong wool lamb shearing record.

On Tuesday, Bond sheared 720 strong wool lambs at Centre Hill Station near Mossburn, breaking the previous record of 661 shorn in January 2021 by Megan Whitehead.

Bond started shearing at 5am and had three breaks throughout the day, but with 45 minutes to go until the final gong, she was already past the 700 mark.

While on a break on Wednesday, she said it was a big day for her and she was happy with the result.

She trained intensely for the event, doing workouts a personal trainer from the UK sent her.

“I was just going seven days a week to the gym, roughly an hour a day,” Bond said.

With a low-key and modest approach, Bond said it went alright, and she was feeling pretty good about the record.

Supplied Bond followed an intensive training schedule to prepare for the world record-breaking event.

She said she didn’t have a special shearing style, but simply tried to get the wool off the lambs as fast as she could.

She ended up shearing off more than 700kg of wool that was then pressed into bales and sold by Centre Hill Station.

The crowd let her know when she passed the 700 mark, Bond said, while she kept grabbing lambs, shearing all the wool off and pushing them off the stage.

Shearing Sports New Zealand media officer Doug Laing said the Kiwi woman smashed the previous record.

He said the 30-year-old sheared around 1kg of wool per lamb on Tuesday.

Bond said she started shearing while in Australia ten years ago, as her parents used to work in shearing sheds.

Her job entailed a lot of travel between Australia and New Zealand.

Bond set the eight-hour record in February by shearing 601 lambs, but former rural sportswoman of the year Megan Whitehead broke that record when she sheared 686 lambs on Friday.

Bond, who was originally from Piopio and went to Tararua College, would “tackle the ewes record of 452 in a bid to become the first female to hold the solo record for nine hours on both lambs and ewes” in February, Laing said.

Bond said she hadn’t thought about it too much, as she was taking a couple of days off.

This summer, Laing said, more record-setting attempts would be made by Masterton shearer Paerata Abraham and Chris Dickson when they challenged the solo men’s eight-hour lambs record of 754.

The duo would also attempt breaking the two-stand record of 1410 in Gladstone, Wairarapa.