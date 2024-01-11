Large field of young athletics talent from Southland set for Colgate Games

Young athletes at the Surrey Park track in Invercargill ahead of this weekend's South Island Colgate Games being held in Dunedin. In front, from left, are Georgia Hawkes, 9, Londyn Dillinger, 11, Charlotte Hawkes, 12, and Jonti Dillinger, 12. Behind, from left, are Max Laughton, 13, Mitchell Christie, 13, and Will Brown, 14.

Young athletics competitors from throughout Southland will be giving it their all in Dunedin this weekend.

More than 100 children from Southland are preparing to show off their talents at the 2024 South Island Colgate Games starting on Friday.

The annual competition is open to those between the ages of 7 and 14 who have joined a club affiliated to Athletics New Zealand.

The southern athletes represent eight different clubs: Invercargill, St Pauls, Winton, Wyndham, Gore, Queenstown, Fiordland and Riverton.

The South Island Colgate Games will feature more than 1000 athletes from throughout the South Island as well as a few North Island visitors and even some Australian competitors.

It’s an event at which some of New Zealand’s top athletes have competed in the past, such as Gore’s Tori Peeters​, South Canterbury’s Lauren Bruce and Tom Walsh, and North Island stars Jacko Gill​ and Zoe Hobbs.

Some of those considered to be Southland’s top rising talent have also attended the Colgate Games in recent years, including Quinn Hartley​, Cody Lawson​, Millie McFadzien​, Max McGregor, Abby O’Boyle and James McLeay​.

Athletics Southland coach Chris Knight said those set to compete had prepared well and were excited about the games.

“For most of them, it’s one of the biggest events they will attend,” he said.

“We try and make sure they give as many events a go as possible. There’s no point in them specialising when they are young. It’s about enjoyment and having fun.”

There were some athletes he expected to shine during the three days of competition.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Jonti Dillinger, pictured in action at the 2022 Southland Primary Schools Athletics Championships in Invercargill, is excited to get stuck in at the Colgate Games.

Competition director Lilian Tudor said some amazing talent would be on display.

“Most of the athletes are doing more than two events, as it is over three days.

“It starts with a team march on the Friday and finishes with team relays on Sunday.”

Invercargill’s Will Brown, 14, will be attending his fifth and final Colgate Games and hopes to end it on a high.

“I want to win a medal in my jumping events. That would be a nice way to go out.”

He also said he’d love to be consistent in his other events and expects plenty of tough competition.

Another name to watch is Winton’s Max Laughton, who at 13 still has another Colgate Games ahead of him next year.

”I am excited. It’s always a good experience competing against different athletes,” he said.

“I want to try and medal in discus and claim a personal best in high jump. Those are my goals.”

Middle-distance runner Charlotte Hawkes, 12, is a member of the St Pauls club and said she just wanted to perform well against what would be “strong competition”.

Also from St Pauls, siblings Londyn Dillinger, 11, and Jonti Dillinger, 12, said they always enjoyed challenging each other and were excited that the games had arrived.

The action starts on Friday and runs through until Sunday at the Otago Athletics Club based at Dunedin’s Logan Park.