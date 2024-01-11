Southland mayor Rob Scott closes his cafe to focus on work and family

Route 6 Cafe and Bar on the main street of Lumsden closed in December. The business was opened 12 years ago by Rob Scott and his wife, Jane.

One of Lumsden’s favourite cafes has closed its doors exactly 12 years to the day that it opened, as its owner focuses on being mayor of the Southland District instead.

Rob Scott and his wife, Jane, made the difficult decision to close the doors of Route 6 Cafe and Bar just before Christmas, although a potential buyer has since expressed interest.

“It was a really tough decision to make and there were a couple of reasons why we went through with it,’’ Scott said.

“When I took this job on [as district mayor], I said I would give it 100% of my focus. And with the commitments and time it takes, it was becoming difficult to do both things.

“I’ve got a young family, and we needed to look at where we were spending our time and focusing on wellbeing.’’

The Scotts had owned Route 6, the Americana-themed cafe with booth seats and a 1955 Dodge Kingsway inside, since opening it 12 years ago.

“It has been a challenging last few years and with a couple of recent staff changes we just felt it was time to close,” he said.

“Quite a lot of people have expressed their disappointment, and we’ve had quite a lot of feedback from people who had made the cafe their regular or were used to calling in on the way through town.’’

All may not be lost, though – Scott said someone was looking at buying the business.