Damaged or missing road signs cost Southland council $125,000 in 10 months

The Southland District Council is worried about the human cost of vandalised road signs as well as the cost to ratepayers. (File photo)

Ratepayers in the Southland District have forked out more than $125,000 in 10 months to replace road signs that have been damaged in the northern Southland area.

In many cases it was impossible to tell whether the damage was deliberate or accidental.

Nonetheless, 192 cases of broken signposts in the period from January till October last year seemed a suspiciously high number, according to the Southland District Council.

Council strategic transport manager Hartley Hare said vandalism of road signs was a serious concern.

“It can lead to or contribute to road incidents such as crashes resulting in serious injury and even death,’’ he said.

In the first 10 months of 2023, the council spent $125,380 repairing or replacing damaged or missing road signs.

Hare said road signs provided valuable information to drivers and other road users.

“They represent rules that are in place to keep you safe, and help to communicate messages to drivers and pedestrians that can maintain order and reduce crashes.

“In addition to the human cost, missing or damaged signs result in increased costs to ratepayers to replace, repair or maintain the vandalised signs along with interrupting and detracting from planned works programmes.”

Fran Mikulicic, the council’s group manager for infrastructure and capital delivery, said the issue was a continuation of a cycle of vandalism and damage that had been occurring for a long time.

SouthRoads, a civil construction and maintenance firm, had kept a running tab of vandalised and broken posts in the northern Southland area, she said. The total cost to replace or repair all of them for the six months from July to mid-December 2023 was $15,830.

A police spokesperson said local staff were not immediately aware of any reports to police about damage to road signs.