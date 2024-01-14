Mataura celebrates an end to its 19-year wait for a sign

Mataura ward councillor Neville Phillips is finally able to have a beer to celebrate the near-completed new Mataura sign at the south end of the Eastern Southland township. Talk of new Mataura signs was first discussed back in 2005.

Finally, Mataura has a sign.

Mataura ward councillor Neville Phillips said he would celebrate the town’s new road signs by having a beer at one when it was finally up.

It’s only taken 19 years.

“It’s certainly been a long time coming, but I’m just pleased we’ve finally got one up,’’ he said.

But not everyone is pleased with the design of the new signs welcoming visitors to the town.

Mataura Community Board member Laurel Turnbull said she had not been to the southern end of the town to see the first new sign, but from the photos she’d seen online, it looked ‘’pretty disappointing and very underwhelming’’.

Since 2005, the Mataura Community Board and the Gore District Council had planned to replace the “Welcome to Mataura” signs at the entrances to the Southland town, about a 10-minute drive south of Gore.

Phillips​ said replacing the signage was first mooted in a concept plan in 2005, and it had been ‘’an ongoing debacle’’ ever since.

But the sign wasn’t yet complete – lights were yet to be installed, and it was hoped the metal would oxidise a bit more, and lighten it up a bit, he said.

There had been positive and negative feedback about the signage, he said.

Kavinda Herath Mataura Community Board chairperson Nicky Coats, left, Gore mayor Ben Bell, centre, and Mataura ward councillor Neville Phillips with the new Welcome to Mataura sign which was put up just before Christmas.

“You can’t please everybody. I believe once people actually get out of their cars and look at the concept and see it from a different point of view, they’ll be quite impressed.”

Turnbull said she hoped the community board would do something to make the signage ‘’more visible’’.

“I’ve had lots of comments from people questioning where the money went for those. It’s a bit ridiculous really.”

A second sign at the northern entrance to the town would be put up at a later date, but a new issue had arisen regarding the northern site where one of the signs was to be located.

KiwiRail, which had jurisdiction over the land between State Highway 1 and the rail line, had advised that the sign could not be erected where originally agreed because the new signs were taller than the old ones.

The old signs at each end of the town were called “something of an embarrassment” in a council report in 2018.

The council then released ideas for new town signage in 2019 – but for a far different design.

It proposed erecting a large red and black “M” at the town’s entrances, an idea that didn’t get off the ground because of Mongrel Mob connotations.

The council also proposed putting a “G” at the entrance to Gore, a “P” at the entrance to Pukerau, and a “W” at the entrance to Waikaka, but those plans were shelved.