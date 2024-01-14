Police seek help to find man missing from Otago

Police are seeking the public's help to locate a missing 55-year-old man in Central Otago.

Police are seeking sightings of 55-year-old Blair, who was last seen in Middlemarch, Otago.

He had been missing since Friday. Police said in a statement they and the family had concerns for his wellbeing.

“He is likely wearing a khaki long-sleeve shirt and work pants.

“Police are also seeking sightings of his vehicle, a white Isuzu truck, registration GYA461, with Strathdale Honey written on the front,” they said.

Anyone who has seen Blair or his vehicle is urged to call Police on 111, quoting event number P057424815.