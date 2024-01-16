'Everything's going bloody good': Southern Field Days set for strong return

Big crowds are expected at Southern Field Days at Waimumu next month. The event was last held in 2020. (File photo)

It’s been a four-year wait – but finally, it’s all go at the Southern Field Days site.

A month out from one of Southland’s biggest events and sites at the Waimumu venue are already being marked out, Southern Field Days president Steve Henderson said.

“In the next week things will really start to happen and some of the pegs will start going in on the big tents, and then the exhibitors will start to move on site the week after that,’’ he said.

“Everything’s going bloody good, the committee’s working away getting things done, and we’re looking forward to a great event for exhibitors and the public.’’

After being cancelled in 2022 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s Field Days had all but sold out.

“There’s a waiting list for exhibitors and the number being thrown about at the moment is 700 coming. In this economic climate we’re aiming to get back on track after the cancellation, and it looks like we’ll do that.’’

The public would be able to use an app to find the exhibitors they wanted to see, and Spark and OneNZ were putting up temporary cell towers to improve internet access at the site.

It had been a difficult few years for farmers, and Henderson was unsure whether they would be spending up large at Field Days.

John Hawkins There will be about 700 exhibitors at this year’s Southern Field Days, from February 14-16 at Waimumu near Gore. (File photo)

“You still need to keep up with innovation, and you still need to replace gear. The feeling we’re getting is that a lot of enquiries will be made and exhibitors may go away with a lot of leads to chase up, rather than people actually spending on site.

“Farmers will definitely be looking for deals, and it will be a good chance for them to get off the farm and catch up with people and have a yarn.”

Gore Mayor Ben Bell was looking to attend a Southern Field Days for the first time, and was expecting the event to bring a huge economic benefit to eastern Southland.

The Post Richard McIntyre, from Federated Farmers, says many farmers are struggling to make a profit as a result of higher on-farm costs, China’s economic slowdown, and climate change policy. [First published November 2, 2023]

“I don’t have any official figures to quote, but I believe it’s on a par with Tussock Country for us, which brings in about $2 million to the local economy. The only difference is that Tussock Country is every year and this is every two,’’ he said.

And while agricultural innovation was championed at the event, it would also provide a learning experience for Bell – he’s getting a shearing lesson from industry royalty, Sir David Fagan.

“No pressure,’’ Bell said lightheartedly.

“It’ll be a first for me, that’s for sure.’’