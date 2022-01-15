Person in critical condition after incident on Lake Te Anau

A person was taken to hospital after an incident on Lake Te Anau.

One person has been flown to Dunedin Hospital in critical condition after an incident at Lake Te Anau.

St John Ambulance confirmed the incident, which happened at about 4pm on Saturday.

A spokeswoman said there had been a “water incident” at the lake.

One ambulance and “at least one” rescue helicopter attended the scene. The person was flown to Dunedin Hospital in critical condition.

A Fire and Emergency (FENZ) spokesman confirmed that FENZ attended a medical event to assist with ambulance crews.

One person who saw the rescue reported seeing a few rescue helicopters in the air after the incident.

More to come...