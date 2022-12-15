Witnesses sought to Mataura crash that left dirt bike rider in serious condition

Police are asking anyone with information about a crash in Mataura that left a dirt bike rider in serious condition.

At 5.15pm on Tuesday, police were called to the intersection of Main and Albion streets where the rider of a red and white Honda dirt bike fell off at the intersection.

The patient was still in hospital on Thursday in serious condition.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or captured footage.

Anyone with information can contact police through 105 or making an online report at police.govt.nz/use-105.