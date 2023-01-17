Firefighters fighting peat fire in Southland for four days

A peat fire in Southland has been burning since Friday and a FENZ spokesperson says it will take a while to contain.

Fire and Emergency have been attempting to extinguish a peat fire in Southland since last week.

A FENZ shift manager said a call-out on Monday was a flare up of a fire that had been burning at Caesar Rd, near Kapuka, since Friday.

“We have been to the exact location for a few days now.

“We are going to be fighting this for a period of time, and we have a number of appliances on it at the moment.”

The manager said typically this type of fire can take longer to burn.

“They’re not overly common but when they do hit, they take a long time to put out.

“It’s a decent size, and it’s going to be one of these long mission ones that takes a period of time to extinguish.”