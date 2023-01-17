Person in serious condition after tractor crashes off bridge

Police and FENZ have responded to a crash in Southland involving a tractor that went off the side of a bridge leaving the driver in serious condition.

Emergency services responded to a crash in Southland involving a tractor crashing off the side of a bridge.

Police arrived at Otamita Rd shortly after 3.20pm on Tuesday to find the tractor had gone off the side of the Mataura River bridge.

READ MORE:

* Four people airlifted to hospital after serious crashes in Southland, Whitianga

* Taranaki emergency services kept busy over weekend

* Two separate fatalities on Southland roads in 24 hours



A person has serious injuries and a helicopter was on route, a police media spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand also responded to assist police at the scene and reported the patient wasn’t trapped.

The Gore District Council sent out an alert on Antenno saying “our roading team advises there has been a car crash near the Otamita Road bridge.

“The road is closed between the SH94/Waimea Hwy intersection and Otama Flat Road.

“Detours are in place via the Pyramid Rd bridge, or the Mataura River bridge in Gore.

“At this stage it is unknown how long Otamita Road will be closed. We will provide any updates as they come to hand.”