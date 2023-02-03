New Southland editor appointed for Stuff and the Southland Times

Chief news director Ché Baker has been appointed editor of the Southland Times and Stuff’s Southland office.

Baker takes over from Natasha Holland, who recently left after more than seven years at the helm to take up a role at Te Whatu Ora Southern.

Stuff’s group regional editor Victoria Guild said Baker was an experienced journalist with a clear vision of how she wanted to continue the Southland Times’ exceptional local coverage into the future.

“Ché has always impressed with her enthusiasm for all things Southland and she was a natural fit for this role. Her local knowledge and experience means the Times is in good hands.”

Baker has been with Stuff for almost 12 years, starting in Alexandra, with stints in Wanaka and Queenstown before returning to Southland about six years ago.

Baker said she was thrilled to be given the opportunity to lead the Southland newsroom.

“This region is about to catapult forward in so many positive ways. The number of interesting and game-changing projects and people to champion is endless.”

Baker grew up in Winton, attending primary school in the town before stints at Southland Girls’ High School and Central Southland College.

Her parents Diane and David opened the award-winning Reds Cafe, and David is also a well-known musician who was part of the Baker Boys duo.

She has been actively involved in the Southland sporting community, and in has represented the region in many codes including springboard diving, netball and volleyball.

As a youngster, Ché made the New Zealand Diving development squad and represented New Zealand as a coach while she was a student in Dunedin and coaching the Otago Diving team.

“Growing up in Southland, it was hard not to be sporting mad. We do punch well above our weight. I loved having my photo in the newspaper growing up, so I want to give that opportunity to others doing well.

“Southland and Invercargill can often be overlooked by the rest of the county, I feel like we’re a bit misunderstood being right at the bottom of the country. We’re an over-achieving underdog and our stories deserve to be told, not only here but more widely.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of bringing relevant content to the region’s audience and I am always keen to hear from readers about what they like now, what they would like more of and suggestions about what we could do better.”