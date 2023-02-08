Firefighters battling vegetation blaze in Southland

Fire and Emergency in Southland have responded to reports of a vegetation fire in Winton.

Fire and Emergency received reports of a fire in Winton at 11.43am on Tuesday after multiple alarms were activated.

Shift manager Simon Lyford said when the first alarm was sounded, two fire trucks from Winton and a tanker from Wallace town responded.

“On route they then transmitted a second alarm which bought in two appliances from Hedgehope and when they arrived they transmitted a third alarm which bought in a further appliance from Browns.”

Lyford said the size of the fire and how it started hadn’t been confirmed

“It sounded like it was trees on fire, then there were reports it could be a hedge on fire so all we know is that it’s a vegetation fire.

“They’ve got a couple of fires burning, so they’re working to extinguish those and also doing structure protection.

“They are working to extinguish it and I know that it has been quite windy down there, initially some of our callers were saying it was quite windy.”