Six fire trucks, four brigades battling vegetation blaze in Southland

Six fire trucks from four fire brigades have been called to a fight a vegetation fire in Southland.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received reports of a fire in Winton at 11.43am on Tuesday after multiple alarms were activated.

FENZ shift manager Simon Lyford said when the first alarm was sounded, two fire trucks from Winton and a tanker from Wallace town responded.

“On route they then transmitted a second alarm which bought in two appliances from Hedgehope and when they arrived they transmitted a third alarm which bought in a further appliance from Browns.”

Lyford said the size of the fire was 30 metres by 4m but how it started had not been confirmed.

The fire was in a hedge and two fire investigators are at the scene.

“They’ve got a couple of fires burning, so they’re working to extinguish those and also doing structure protection.

“They are working to extinguish it and I know that it has been quite windy down there, initially some of our callers were saying it was quite windy.”

In a separate incident, Riversdale and Balfour fire crews were called to fight a fire in a paddock that spread to a hedge about 11.15am.

The fire was 10m long and was possibly started by sparks from grass mowing.

Lyford said Riversdale firefighters responded with a tanker and a truck and called for backup on the way to the scene from Balfour, who responded with a pump and tanker.

Crews spent about an hour at the scene.