Vegetation blaze requiring multiple crews in Southland extinguished

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews in Southland have responded a vegetation fire in Winton before midday on Wednesday.

A vegetation fire in Southland has been brought under control by crews from six fire trucks, from four fire brigades.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received reports of a fire in Winton at 11.43 am on Wednesday after multiple alarms.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said several fires within 900m of each other were all extinguished by around 12.54pm and crews stayed on site to dampen hotspots until 5.25pm.

A helicopter was called to the scene around midday as a precaution but was not needed.

Fire investigators were at the scene and it was understood the fires were not suspicious, the spokesperson said.

FENZ shift manager Simon Lyford said when the first alarm was sounded, two fire trucks from Winton and a tanker from Wallace town responded.

“On route they then transmitted a second alarm which bought in two appliances from Hedgehope and when they arrived they transmitted a third alarm which bought in a further appliance from Browns.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Fire and emergency services at a fire on Gap Road West, Winton.

Lyford said the size of the fire was 30m by 4m but how it started had not been confirmed.

The fire was in a hedge and two fire investigators are at the scene.

“They’ve got a couple of fires burning, so they’re working to extinguish those and also doing structure protection.

“They are working to extinguish it and I know that it has been quite windy down there, initially some of our callers were saying it was quite windy.”

In a separate incident, Riversdale and Balfour fire crews were called to fight a fire in a paddock that spread to a hedge about 11.15am.

The fire was 10m long and was possibly started by sparks from grass mowing.

Lyford said Riversdale firefighters responded with a tanker and a truck and called for backup on the way to the scene from Balfour, who responded with a pump and tanker.

Crews spent about an hour at the scene.