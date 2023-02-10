Drivers urged to plan ahead as major Southland highway safety work set to begin

Road works on Lorneville roundabout near Invercargill is one of the large safety improvement projects happening in the region.

Work on three large safety improvement projects on Southland highways will see some roads closed for a few days from Monday.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency urged motorists to plan ahead as work begins at the Lorneville roundabout in Invercargill, SH6 North Rd, and SH6 in Winton.

The work would include resurfacing of the highways and new road markings to improve safety for motorists, as well as work to improve pedestrian safety at the Lorneville roundabout.

Part of the highway will be completely closed as the work is done from Monday to February 24.

Waka Kotahi’s Southland highway maintenance contract manager Justin Reid said traffic management would be in place for those travelling from SH99 Wallacetown-Lorneville highway onto SH6 Winton-Lorneville highway.

Detours would be in place through West Plains Rd and Steel Rd or Bainfield Rd, Mill Road North and Flora Road East.

Additional work to resurface North Road would start February 21 to March 7 and the road would see overnight closures between 6pm and 6am however the highway would be open during the day.

Detours would be in place through West Plains Road and Steel Road or Bainfield Road, Mill Road North and SH98 Lorne Dacre Road.

The final job for the area was resurfacing Great North Rd in Winton between Bute St and Welsh Rd, which would start March 10 until April 6.

Great North Rd is planned to be reduced to one lane and southbound traffic may be subject to speed restrictions.

A detour will be through Gap Road West, Winton Substation Rd and SH96 Winton Wreys Bush Highway with access maintained for the Winton Maternity Centre and health centre.

Dates for the work is weather dependant, but Reid said Highways South were aware this work may cause disruption for people.