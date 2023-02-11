One person dies in Southland car crash

One person seriously injured in Southland car crash. (File photo)

One person has died following a crash on Main St in Mataura, south of Gore, about 3.30 on Saturday morning.

The two-car crash happened near the intersection withCardigan Bay Rd.

Police said one person has died following the crash, and another person is in moderate condition.

Two ambulances and one helicopter rushed to the incident, and one patient was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital, St John said.

Traffic management is in place and police advised drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Serious Crash Unit has attended the scene.