Road open after fatal Southland crash

One person seriously injured in Southland car crash. (File photo)

The road between Mataura and Gore is now open, after a serious early morning crash in which one person died.

Waka Kotahi spokesperson said the road opened up again just before 10am.

One person died following the crash on Main St in Mataura, south of Gore, about 3.30 on Saturday morning.

The two-car crash happened near the intersection withCardigan Bay Rd.

Police said another person is in moderate condition.

Two ambulances and one helicopter rushed to the incident, and one patient was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital, St John said.

Serious Crash Unit has attended the scene.