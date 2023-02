Emergency services were called around 1am to North Makarewa Grove Bush Road near the intersection with Tussock Creek Road.

A person is dead after an early morning crash in Southland.

Police say emergency services were called around 1am to North Makarewa Grove Bush Road near the intersection with Tussock Creek Road.

The person died at the scene.

They were the only occupant of the car, police said.

The cause of the crash was being investigated.