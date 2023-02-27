Southland trotter reins in 1000th career race win at Ascot

Trotting champion Nathan Williamson won his 1000th career win at the annual Cup Day at Ascot Park Raceway in Invercargill earlier this month.

Southland reinsman Nathan Williamson joined an elite club when he drove the winner of the opening race at the Riverton Trotting Club’s annual Cup Day at Ascot Park Raceway in Invercargill earlier this month.

The win, behind Janaka’s Delight in the Bill Keast Memorial Trot, was the 1000th of a remarkable career and makes him just the 27th driver in New Zealand to reach the milestone and only the second Southlander to so.

“It was a pretty good day; I was going into the day on 999 New Zealand driving wins, so I was hopeful that I’d be able to get it done you know, so yeah, ticked it off in the first race, which was good.

“And it was great to be only the second-ever Southlander to achieve it so yeah, I pretty rapt with that,” he said.

Williamson, who started competitive racing at the age of 17, said he was confident of claiming the win behind Janaka’s Delight even though this was just his second time racing her.

“I’d only driven her the once before on race day, but she’d run a good race the fortnight prior when I drove her, so I was confident she’d be hard to beat if she did everything right on the day, which she did.”

Later during the programme, the milestone was marked with a presentation in the birdcage from both the Riverton Trotting Club and Southern Harness Racing.

Afterwards, Williamson said he’d had the chance to celebrate with friends and family and reflect on his achievement.

Supplied Williamson is honoured by the Riverton Trotting Club and Southern Harness Racing to mark his achievement.

“Yeah we had a pretty big night afterwards with my close mates from down home, and my wife and family were there on the day, so we celebrated and it was a great day.”

Williamson scored his first driving success with Brooker, trained by his father Phil, at Forbury Park in Dunedin in 2005 and had adopted Southland as his home.

He had established himself as a leading trainer as well as a successful driver and his ability was demonstrated when he won the Southland Junior Drivers Premiership in 2009 and 2010.

He had also won the full drivers' premiership for 14 years in a row from 2009 until 2022.

As for future goals, Williamson said he’d like to focus on training horses with a view to claiming 500 wins as a trainer.

“I’d like to get 500 wins, I’ve got quite a way to go though, I’ve got between 300 and 400, but it’s a goal.”