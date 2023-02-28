Cycling's Track National Championships set to start in Invercargill this week

Marshall Erwood, left, and Magnus Jamieson, middle, will be two of the local riders who could make waves in the under 19 men’s division of Cycling New Zealand’s Track National Championships.

More than 170 top track cyclists from across New Zealand are preparing for the national competition in Southland.

This Wednesday, to Sunday, riders aged 15 and above will compete in the Track National Championships, hosted by Cycling Southland at the SIT Zero Fees Velodrome.

Riders from across the country will head to Invercargill for the championships including the biggest single group of visiting riders from Canterbury and contingents from Waikato and Auckland.

With some of the better known names in cycling not able to attend due to other international competitions, Cycling Southland major events' coordinator Glen Thomson said it was a chance for up-and-coming riders to prove themselves.

“With many of the outright favourites currently racing overseas, it means the racing is wide open and up-and-coming riders have an opportunity to step onto the podium,” he said.

Among those not competing in the championships is Southland’s Nick Kergozou, who competed in the UCI Nations Cup event in Jakarta, Indonesia, where he claimedvital qualification points for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Other riders are racing in Europe with their professional road cycling teams.

The competition is expected to be fierce in the U19 men’s and women’s divisions, as riders compete to represent New Zealand at the 2023 UCI Junior World Championships.

The field will include Marshall Erwood who recently claimed a silver medal in the Road National Championships.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Nicole Marshall will be challenging for the podium in the Elite women’s sprint events.

Newcomers in the U19 division such as Magnus Jamieson and Caitlin Kelly will also be looking to show they can build on their 2022 successes in the U17 division.

Thomson said for Southland-based riders, racing in a home championship would be a significant advantage.

“It is great for the development of our younger riders, as they can experience national level competition without the cost of travel, which makes it a lot more accessible.”

The week’s racing will also include para cycling, with New Zealand’s ongoing success in international para competitions spurring on the next generation of para cyclists to show what they are capable of.

Racing will start each day at 9am, with the evening session starting at 5pm.

For more information, including the event programme, visit the Cycling New Zealand website.