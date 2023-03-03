Council housing revitalisation under way

The Invercargill City Council have announced plans to build four new energy-efficient homes in Stirrat St, Invercargill.

Four council owned homes are set to be built in Invercargill city as part of its housing revitalisation.

The Invercargill City Council is building the houses on council-owned land as a step towards renovating and revitalising Council housing in the city.

The proposed housing development will redevelop an existing parking area on Stirrat St with resource consent granted and the design in its completion stages.

Construction work is expected to start in May and finish early 2024.

Robyn Edie/Stuff New, energy-efficient homes will be built on this plot of land at 56 Stirrat Street, Invercargill.

Mayor Nobby Clark said the project would provide the tenants with units that are warm, economical and built to last.

Waihōpai Rūnaka mana whenua representative Evelyn Cook said the project was a positive step forward for the community.

“We are delighted that council has chosen to build healthy, warm, sustainable homes and look forward to more whare meeting the best current standards.”

Council project management office programme director Lee Butcher said the units would be built using modern, sustainable materials designed to make them economical to heat, that would stay warm and dry, and would be easy to repair and renovate.

“These houses represent a pilot project that aims to modernise council’s model for delivery of housing services to meet the needs of some of our most vulnerable people.

“Anything we can do to help mitigate the effects of the cold and damp for our tenants is our focus.”