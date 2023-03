A 58-year-old man has died at an event in Wanaka.

Police have confirmed a 58-year-old man has died at the Motatapu off-road event in Wanaka.

Police were notified of the death and part of Motatapu Rd in Glendhu Bay was closed around 9.30am on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said it was a sudden death and “didn’t appear to be anything suspicious”.

The death has been referred to a coroner.