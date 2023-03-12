One person seriously injured in two-vehicle crash on Gore's Main St

One person suffered serious injuries in a crash in Gore on Saturday.

One person suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Main St in Gore on Saturday night.

Emergency Services were alerted around 5.40pm with the crash closing the southbound lane.

The Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter responded to the crash. They transported two patients to Dunedin Hospital.

Police said initial indications showed one person suffered serious injuries, while three other occupants of the cars sustained minor injuries.

Inquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the crash.

More to come.