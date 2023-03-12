Two people critically injured in crash on Gore's Main St

Two people suffered critical injuries in a crash in Gore on Saturday.

Two people suffered critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Main St in Gore on Saturday night.

Emergency Services were alerted around 5.40pm with the crash closing the southbound lane.

Hato Hone St John assessed and treated three patients. Two patients in a critical condition were airlifted to Dunedin Hospital by Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter. The other patient was treated on scene.

Inquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the crash.