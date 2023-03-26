He Waka Tuia's new exhibition commemorates first contact between Southern Māori and Captain Cook

Museum and heritage manager Wayne Marriott with a ceramic sculpture of Captain James Cook.

He Waka Tuia’s new exhibition ‘Tamatea’ is telling a largely unknown tale.

The art installation will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the first contact made between Southern Māori and James Cook.

Open to the public from Sunday at the Invercargill museum, ‘Tamatea’ marks the time between March 26 and May 11, 1773, when the crew sheltered in Tamatea (Dusky Sound).

This was where Captain Cook and his crew first came into contact with Southern Māori.

Museum and heritage services manager Wayne Marriott said everyone knew Captain Cook landed in Dusky Sound, but an unknown piece of the story was how he met tangata whenua.

Wayne Marriott looks at the 1773, William Hodges' Māori by a Waterfall piece that is part of the exhibition.

“Unusually for European explorers of the period, the engagement between tangata whenua and Cook was completely civil,” Marriott said.

The exhibition includes a variety of art pieces including William Hodges’ ‘Māori by a Waterfall’, one of six oil paintings done by Capitan Cook’s draughtsman.

Hodges’ piece was purchased by the Southland Museum and Art Gallery Trust Board in 1998 to commemorate the 225th anniversary.

Captain Cook first charted the Dusky Sound on March 14, 1770 before returning three years later.

Marriott said while Captain Cook and his officers were there, they spent six weeks surveying and documenting their encounters with everything from flora and fauna to the people.

“Unlike other first contacts between Māori and Cook, Tamatea was unique with no loss of life and several reciprocal visits and exchanges being made between both parties.”

This painting will be a part of the 'Tamatea' exhibition in He Waka Tuia.

Marriott said within the next 20 years the impact of Captain Cook’s adventure into Dusky Sound became more apparent.

His cartography made way for the arrival of Britannia in 1792, which started the “decimation of the seal population, as well as other resources”.

“Within the same period, conflict did erupt between Southern Māori and sealers, and later whalers as competition for food sources vs exploitable resources began.”

This history was why the story was important, Marriott said.

“It is really important to share this history, our collective history – that people understand what occurred during that first contact – and what it progressed into.

“This first contact marked the start of a new set of stories that set us on the path to the region we are today. This shouldn’t be forgotten.”

The exhibition will run from Sunday until May 7 at He Waka Tuia on Kelvin St.