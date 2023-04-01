Sir Tim Shadbolt to return home soon from hospital respite care

National MP Penny Simmonds said on Saturday Sir Tim Shadbolt is doing fine. (File photo)

National MP Penny Simmonds has confirmed Sir Tim Shadbolt is doing fine and will be returning home shortly after being admitted to Invercargill’s Calvary Hospital for respite care.

The former Invercargill mayor entered respite care earlier this week after what a close friend called a stressful period.

Simmonds is a longtime friend of Shadbolt and his long-term partner Asha Dutt. She said on Saturday Shadbolt was doing fine.

Respite care provides short-term relief for primary caregivers, and Shadbolt’s time in respite care followed on from a previous stint in hospital.

Friends of Shadbolt had told Stuff earlier this week that he has been under a lot of stress prior to being hospitalised, but they believed he would bounce back.