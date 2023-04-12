Nominations now open for ILT Southland Sports Awards

Southland junior sportsperson of the year Losa Fifita at the 2022 ILT Southland Sports Awards.

After two years of disrupted sport, this year’s ILT Southland sports awards was shaping up well, Southland Amateur Sports Trust CEO Vanessa Hughey-Pol said.

Nominations for the 2022/23 ILT Southland Sports Awards are now open and will remain so until April 26 with the awards ceremony to follow, on June 9.

“After a couple of years when representative sport was heavily impacted by the pandemic, it’s been fantastic to see Southlanders achieving at a high level again on the national and international stage,” Hughey-Pol said.

“Southland athletes, coaches, officials and administrators are once again leading the way, and it will be great to come together as a sporting community.”

Nominations for New Zealand's longest-running regional sports awards can be made by regional sports organisations, clubs and individuals with the eligibility period for this year's awards ranging between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023.

Active Southland present the awards on behalf of Southland Amateur Sports Trust with the aim to inspire the Southland community, recognise and honour the outstanding achievements, and positive role models the south have.

To make a nomination visit the events section at activesouthland.co.nz