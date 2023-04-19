Invercargill playwright wins again at the Adam NZ Play Awards

Steven Page, left, receives the McNoughton South Island Play Award from Murray Lynch, director of Playmarket at Circa Theatre over the weekend.

Steven Page’s wife was reading aloud a news story about a new give way rule when inspiration struck.

Maybe there’s a musical there, he thought.

‘Give Way’ highlights a relevant theme of resistance to change within what Adam NZ Play Awards Judges’ called an “inherently Kiwi story”.

The Invercargill playwright was awarded the McNaughton South Island Play Award during the weekend at the 2023 Adam NZ Play Awards with a satire musical about the give way rule change in 2012.

Give Way follows a young and idealistic ministry of transport employee who wants to do the right thing and change the country’s unique give way rule in attempts to make our roads safer.

Page said what follows explores how some people wanted to hang onto the rule as it had become a part of their national identity.

“At that time we were the only country in the world to have this particular rule, so basically just getting in line with the rest of world. Which was what some people didn’t like about it,” Page said.

The award recognises and celebrates the best new writing for theatre, and is only awarded to a South Island resident.

Having not written a musical before, Page said he wasn’t even sure he could do it.

The only other experience he had in writing lyrics was in a Shortland Street episode he wrote years back.

Philip Merry / axolotl/Supplied Andrew Paterson, Lynda Chanwai-Earle and cast read a scene from Give Way - The Musical at the Adam NZ Play Awards.

Page started exploring playwriting in 2015 and his first play, ‘Fool to Cry’ was awarded highly commended at the Adam NZ Play Awards in 2016.

‘Give Way’ has been Page’s second foray into the playwriting scene, and he said it has been “very encouraging” to have received another award.

“It’s good to get recognition, I’m really thrilled. It was great,” he said.

“We went up to Wellington to accept this award, you know there were other awards as well of course, and there was a short reading from a part of the play and that got a good response from the audience.”

As a side hustle for the day-to-day courier driver, Page writes whenever he can in his spare time.

He said it’s been a while between efforts, but both plays have worked out well especially since he’s been learning everything by himself.

Page said he’s got a “knack for dialogue” and that lends him to write for radio or theatre more than film and tv.

“Since the 90s, I’ve been writing sketches or comedy ideas and what have you, often people seem to enjoy that.”

With a satire tone at the heart of ‘Give Way’, Page said it wouldn’t have had the same impact if he had chosen to write about climate change.

Writing about something like the give way rule would be funnier and more entertaining than him preaching something through theatre, Page said.