Shop will satisfy southerners' sweet tooth and provide a lot of fun

Dave McCallum, left, of HWR Property, with Transport World executive director Joc O’Donnell, are turning the inner-city Tay St premises into a lolly shop.

There are few of them around these days, but Invercargill will soon have one: a lolly shop.

Transport World executive director Joc O’Donnell said they planned to open an inner-city lolly shop named Toot Sweets, and were on track to open in the middle of the year.

“There has been a lot of hard work going on in the background, for quite a while now, to bring Toot Sweets to life,” she said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The shop’s inner city location is between Wensleys Cycles, left, and Sugar and Pita Pit.

“We want Toot Sweets to create an explosion of delightful fun, right in the heart of Invercargill.

READ MORE:

* Jocelyn O'Donnell: Grasping every opportunity for Southland's growth

* NZ's sweet obsession: Why do we love $1 lolly mixtures so much?

* Candy shortage in Invercargill a nightmare as hundreds haunt the streets



“The vision is to create a destination that is fanciful, playful and nostalgic for visitors and locals alike.”

O'Donnell said the premises at 49 Tay St had become available for the new venture just before Christmas last year.

“I had been thinking about having a sweet shop for some time. There used to be one here.”

She said the premises resembled a building site at present, and it was a “a big undertaking” getting the building earthquake strengthened and made ready.

Besides sweets, the shop would have interactive elements and a party room.

O’Donnell said part of the inspiration for the shop came from Cricket’s Candy Creations in New York which provided multisensory experiences for people of all ages, creating edible “candy art”.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Earthquake strengthening work is required, but an opening date is planned for mid-year.

“Here at Transport World we like to create visitor attractions and destinations that appeal to everybody, and Toot Sweets will be no different,” O’Donnell said.

“While we know it has an obvious appeal geared towards children, we hope the young-at-heart will enjoy it just as much.

“It will be a fun place for a lot of people.”