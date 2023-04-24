New project manager's construction background to aid Invercargill Airport growth

New Invercargill Airport project manager Todd Dallard has joined what he says is a “talented team”.

Invercargill Airport has announced the appointment of its new project manager, Todd Dallard, who comes to the role from a construction background.

He completed his apprenticeship in Invercargill, then worked in outback Australia before returning to start his own business in 2012.

Dallard will have a key role in implementing planned and future growth across the airport site which includes, landside, airside and commercial projects.

The airport had “pretty exciting” stuff happening, he said.

“I’ll be working on the day to day ongoing maintenance of the airport, alongside a range of bigger projects.”

While the job had similarities to his own business, Dallard Building Ltd, there would be challenges in learning how to run and manage jobs in an airport environment, where the airport doesn’t stop because of construction, he said.

The planned terminal extension to support ongoing scheduled services to and from Auckland as well as creating new ground support facilities were among the bigger projects Dallard will be coordinating.

This will also include refurbishment of the rental car facilities and hangers.

Everything changed with the implementation of services to and from Auckland, Dallard said.

With the success of the Auckland service, the flight is “definitely” here to stay, but the current facilities were not big enough, he said.

As a local, Dallard feels a strong sense of responsibility towards making the airport successful .

“The airport is a well-known and well-used place, I grew up coming here and so it feels very special to be working here.”

Invercargill Airport is a key piece of infrastructure for Southland, he said.

“If the airport is doing well, Southland is doing well.”

Invercargill airport chief executive Stuart Harris said he was “delighted” w

ith Dallard’s appointment, and pointed to his “deep understanding of the building industry” and his “willingness to deal with multiple complex projects” as being valuable in delivering growth to Invercargill Airport.