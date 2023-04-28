Idea for trail run inspired by run on Rakiura track

Morgan Shepherd came up with the idea for the Rakiura Challenge Trail Run while running the Rakiura track.

As she made her way around the Rakiura Great Walk on Stewart Island a few years back, Morgan Shepherd began to dream about what an inspired trail run the track would make.

By the time she finished the 32km lap she was so excited about the idea she headed straight to the local Department of Conservation office to find out how to get a concession for the event she had created in her mind.

Shepherd, whose family own a house on Rakiura, was training for the Routeburn when she first fell in love with the idea.

“I ran the track and during that time I had four hours to think about things and I was like ‘there would be heaps of other people out there who would love to run this instead of hiking it over three days’. Mum picked me up at the finish line and I was like ‘take me to the DOC office’, and it kind of went from there.”

It turned out others had the same vision. With the support of local community group Stewart Island Promotions Association, an organising committee was formed which included talented locals with experience in running major events across New Zealand.

Despite not having a background in the events industry herself, Shepherd became the event manager and the Rakiura Challenge trail run was born in 2019, selling out in a matter of hours when entries first opened.

While the event had to be mothballed the next two years because of the pandemic, it made a successful return in 2022.

Over the two completed editions, the race has earned a reputation amongst the trail running community for its professionalism and outstanding hospitality, drawing adventurers and admirers from around the country.

“We are almost like a boutique-type running event. We’ve only got a concession for 250 runners from DOC, and with the accommodation offerings on the island you can only sleep about 600 people,” Shepherd said.

“We put on a big meal on the Friday night after registrations and on the Saturday night we put on a Stewart Island feast with all sorts of delicious seafood and have a big prize giving.

It’s not just like an event where you turn up on the morning and then go home - everyone is there for the weekend and we try and create a weekend of it.”

Organisers had to initially overcome some uncertainty about the impact of the event, including from some of the locals, she said.

supplied/Stuff Three runners in the inaugural 2019 Rakiura Challenge Trail Run.

“(Some) were very sceptical at the start, but once they could see what it would bring to the island they are definitely on board now.”

Although the Southlander is based in Wanaka and much of her work as a resource management planner is in Queenstown, Rakiura has a special place in Shepherd’s heart.

“I just love trail running and I love the island. I’ve got a real passion for it and thought it would be a good idea to bring people there to experience it,” she said.

“It is a Great Walk so it’s well maintained, but you are on Stewart Island so there is some mud through the middle. There is unreal scenery on both sides of the coast, it’s pretty spectacular.”

Registrations for the October 7 race are now open, with more than half of the entries for the 2023 event filled.