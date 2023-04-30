One person injured in early morning shooting in Riversdale

Police responded to a shooting in Riversdale on Sunday morning

Emergency services responded to reports of a shooting in Riversdale, Southland, early Sunday morning.

Police were alerted to an address around the Hull St area at 3.10am following a report of a firearm being discharged.

A police spokesperson said one person has received minor injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Hato Hone St John was alerted to the incident at 3.20am and responded with one ambulance.

When they got to the scene paramedics treated and took the patient to Gore Hospital.